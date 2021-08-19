News / Aberdeen Perv who asked paedo hunter posing as child if she’d meet for sex claimed it was ‘flirting banter’ By Danny McKay August 19, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 12:21 pm Aaron McIntyre leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A pervert who asked what he believed was an underage girl if she would meet him for sex has avoided being sent to jail. Aaron McIntyre was caught in August 2020 while messaging a fake Facebook account created by an adult member of a paedophile hunter group. He was seen to repeatedly ask the ‘girl’ – who he believed was just 15 – to engage in sexual activity and send him pictures of herself. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]