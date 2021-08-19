‘From the lower divisions to the premier league’: Man caught with £620 of heroin and more than £2,000 in cash

A man caught with £600 of heroin and more than £2,000 in cash told cops: “It’s all mine, got to make money.”

Dean Gemmel was spotted by police officers running from one vehicle into the passenger seat of another.

And when officers approached, they found the 20-year-old “shaking and pale” and detained him for a search.

After uncovering the significant haul of drugs and money, Gemmel told cops: “It’s all mine, got to make money.”