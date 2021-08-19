Children to honour ‘road safety heroes’ in 13th annual design a banner contest

Schools across Aberdeen are being invited to join a banner-making competition honouring the work of road safety professionals in the run up to Road Safety Week.

Recognition Express North Scotland have teamed up with road safety charity, Brake, to launch the ‘design a road safety banner’ competition to help promote road safety awareness.

The competition, which has been running for 13 years, has chosen the theme of “road safety heroes” and invites children aged four to 11 to submit colourful and creative designs.

The winning design will be displayed on banners throughout Road Safety Week which takes place 15-21 November.

The winning designer will also receive a coveted trophy to mark their achievement.

‘This year we’re thrilled to celebrate road safety heroes’

Chris Masters, managing director of Recognition Express said: “Road Safety Week aims to inspire thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action and promote road safety awareness during the week and beyond and it is a privilege to be involved.

“Our competition is a fantastic opportunity to engage primary school children and help establish good road safety sense for years to come.

“Our design a road safety banner competition has become a fixture in the calendar of many local schools. We are always impressed by the creativity and quality of the designs sent in each year and look forward to seeing more entries than ever before.”

Road Safety Week 2021 is an opportunity to honour road safety professionals that make roads safer for the public.

The event also promotes road safety awareness and how people can take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others.

Transport Scotland in 2020 revealed that the north-east ranked the second worst region for road deaths in Scotland with 19 in 2019 with the worst being Highlands and Islands with 26 deaths.

Katie Shephard, spokeswoman for Brake, says: “Brake is delighted to partner with Recognition Express for the 13th year running to support their banner competition.

“Road Safety Week is an important week in our calendar to engage people with the topic of road safety and this year we’re thrilled to celebrate road safety heroes working to keep our roads safe.

“We look forward to seeing the creative banners designed by children to promote this important message.”