Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘I’m just glad I never hurt anyone’: Drink-driver crashed car while nearly four times limit

By Danny McKay
August 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 20, 2021, 11:29 am
Mark Carson
Mark Carson

A repeat drink-driver has been fined nearly £2,000 and banned for four years after crashing his car while close to four times the booze limit.

Mark Carson had been drinking throughout the day celebrating a relative’s birthday, but decided to drive to the shops to buy cigarettes.

The 37-year-old crashed his black Vauxhall Mokka on Provost Fraser Drive on February 27 and was seen initially trying to drive on before getting out and stumbling away.

Speaking after the court hearing, in which he was handed a lengthy ban and hefty fine, Carson said: “I need to take responsibility for my actions. I’m just glad I never hurt anyone.”

Car’s wheel left at an ‘unusual angle’

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 10.20pm, persons residing near to the locus heard a loud bang from the roadway outside.

“They looked out of their window and saw the accused’s vehicle with its front offside wheel on the pavement.

“The wheel appeared to be at an unusual angle, but the driver was attempting to drive on but, given the damage to the vehicle, he was unable to continue.”

Ms Gammie said the witnesses contacted the police, and continued to watch as Carson got out of the car and “stumbled backwards” onto it.

The witnesses formed the view he was under the influence.

Carson then walked off but was quickly traced and arrested by police, who could smell alcohol on his breath.

Carson pled guilty to driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

‘It was extremely stupid of him’

Defence agent Sian Fish said her client had been convicted of drink-driving before.

She said: “Mr Carson accepts at the outset his behaviour is extremely serious and unacceptable.”

The solicitor explained Carson had been drinking “throughout the day” at a relative’s birthday party, and “decided he wanted to go and get some cigarettes”.

She added: “He got in the car and drove to the shops.

“He doesn’t have any other explanation other than it was extremely stupid of him to get in the car.”

Sheriff Philip Mann warned Carson, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, the offence was “very serious” and fined him a total of £1,875.

He also gave him 60 hours of unpaid work to complete and banned him from driving for four years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]