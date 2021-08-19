A fourth Aldi store will be built on the site of former oil and gas offices in Aberdeen.

Plans for the 14,000sq ft shop were considered and unanimously approved by the city council’s planning committee today.

The store will be located to the south of the city at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road on a site previously occupied by Amec Foster Wheeler.

The former City Gate offices have since been demolished and the site has been cleared ahead of redevelopment.

A new access road to the shop will be formed at Altens Farm Road.

A total of 109 parking spaces, including electric vehicle points and disabled parking bays, will be created.

Prior to the meeting the application received 10 letters of support from local residents and no objections.

Aldi had consulted with residents in Altens, Kincorth, Cove and Torry regarding the development back in January before submitting its application the following month.

Aldi expansion continues

Council planners recommended the application be approved as the store would “address an existing deficiency” in retail demand in the area.

Speaking after the decision, Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director, said: “We are delighted to have received consent today to allow us to deliver another of our award winning supermarkets to the Aberdeen area.

“This positive decision has allowed us to continue to work towards opening the store towards the end of next year.”

Aldi currently has stores at the Boulevard Retail Park and Cornhill.

Plans for a third store in Countesswells were approved last September despite some residents complaining that it “wasn’t the sort of area” for the discount chain to set up shop in.

But the opinion of the 58 objectors was outweighed by the 87 letters of support sent to the council.