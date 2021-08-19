Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen

Emergency services at scene after car crashes into bus in Aberdeen city centre

By Joe Cawthorn
August 19, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 9:01 pm
A car has collided with a bus on Bridge Street
Police closed off a road in Aberdeen city centre after a car collided with a bus.

A white Audi collided with a number 12 bus on Bridge Street just after 5.30pm, causing the road to be closed off to traffic.

The ambulance service were also at the scene of the accident.

One eyewitness said traffic was being diverted away from the area with Bridge Street not accessible from Union Street or Guild Street.

The road has since re-opened to motorists.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a two vehicle crash at Bridge Street near the junction with Union Street just after 5.30pm.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

A spokesman for First Aberdeen said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on Bridge Street this afternoon.

“We’re assisting the police with their investigations, but we can confirm there were no injuries reported.”

