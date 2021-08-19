Aberdeen producer releases new BBC documentary showcasing the best of the city’s rising musical stars

An Aberdeen producer has released a new BBC documentary showcasing the very best musical talent from across the north-east.

Louis Seivwright has teamed up with emerging north-east rapper Chef and BBC Scotland’s flagship music Show ‘Tune’ to showcase the rise of Aberdeen’s upcoming music scene.

The nine minute short titled ‘The New Aberdeen: RnB and Hip-Hop at the Heart of the Granite City’ provides an insight into the stories of the rising Aberdeen artists.

Artists including Chef, Aiitee, Josh Mclean, Tru Nature and 16-year-old Aiysha join Louis in sharing their experiences of producing music on their rise to fame.

The new documentary comes ahead of the November release of Seivwright’s new album titled ‘Wonderland’.

The young producer says he believes the album is his “best work to date.”

He said: “I feel like I’ve never been so excited to release music before, this project has been the biggest focus in my life for the past eight months, I can’t wait to get it out there, we’re about 80% done at the moment, I think it’s my best work to date.”

Inspiring up and coming talent

Chef and Seivwright are aiming to inspire more individuals to step out of their comfort

zone and have given people the confidence to say “you can do it”.

On Seivwright’s recent collaborative album ‘CLOUD 9’ , which has secured more than 100,000 streams, he provided a platform for a selection of young artists to showcase their talents.

16-year-old Aiysha had the opportunity to feature her breath-taking vocals for the first time in an album which gave her a great confidence boost.

“I loved the whole album [‘CLOUD 9’], when people were telling me that they really enjoyed it, it gave me a big confidence boost,” she said.

Seivwright added: “I’ve been doing a lot of research as to why/how certain people are popping off, the most common theme with all of them is that they’re all making stuff people haven’t heard before, almost their own genre, so that’s what wonderland is – its own genre/style, I feel like I’m at a place where people’s opinions are not massive to me anymore, I focus on making amazing music and let it speak for itself.”

The north-east producer is emerging as one of the hottest in the UK music scene and was nominated for the prestigious music industry award, Best Hip-Hop Nominee at the 2020 Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMA).

You can watch the full-video on BBC iPlayer.