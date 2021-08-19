Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen producer releases new BBC documentary showcasing the best of the city’s rising musical stars

By Michelle Henderson
August 19, 2021, 7:50 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 8:37 pm
Louis Seivwright has teamed up with emerging artists Chef as part of a new BBC documentary.
Louis Seivwright has teamed up with emerging artists Chef as part of a new BBC documentary.

An Aberdeen producer has released a new BBC documentary showcasing the very best musical talent from across the north-east.

Louis Seivwright has teamed up with emerging north-east rapper Chef and BBC Scotland’s flagship music Show ‘Tune’ to showcase the rise of Aberdeen’s upcoming music scene.

The nine minute short titled ‘The New Aberdeen: RnB and Hip-Hop at the Heart of the Granite City’ provides an insight into the stories of the rising Aberdeen artists.

Artists including Chef, Aiitee, Josh Mclean, Tru Nature and 16-year-old Aiysha join Louis in sharing their experiences of producing music on their rise to fame.

The new documentary comes ahead of the November release of Seivwright’s new album titled ‘Wonderland’.

The young producer says he believes the album is his “best work to date.”

He said: “I feel like I’ve never been so excited to release music before, this project has been the biggest focus in my life for the past eight months, I can’t wait to get it out there, we’re about 80% done at the moment, I think it’s my best work to date.”

Inspiring up and coming talent

Chef and Seivwright are aiming to inspire more individuals to step out of their comfort
zone and have given people the confidence to say “you can do it”.

On Seivwright’s recent collaborative album ‘CLOUD 9’ , which has secured more than 100,000 streams, he provided a platform for a selection of young artists to showcase their talents.

16-year-old Aiysha had the opportunity to feature her breath-taking vocals for the first time in an album which gave her a great confidence boost.

“I loved the whole album [‘CLOUD 9’], when people were telling me that they really enjoyed it, it gave me a big confidence boost,” she said.

Read more:

Seivwright added: “I’ve been doing a lot of research as to why/how certain people are popping off, the most common theme with all of them is that they’re all making stuff people haven’t heard before, almost their own genre, so that’s what wonderland is – its own genre/style, I feel like I’m at a place where people’s opinions are not massive to me anymore, I focus on making amazing music and let it speak for itself.”

The north-east producer is emerging as one of the hottest in the UK music scene and was nominated for the prestigious music industry award, Best Hip-Hop Nominee at the 2020 Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMA).

You can watch the full-video on BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]