Race organiser to apply for bumper crowd at Tour of Britain finish line

The organisers of the Tour of Britain are expected to apply for permission to have a crowd of 10,000 at the finish line when it arrives in Aberdeen next month.

On September 12 the final stage – featuring some of the world’s top stars – will culminate with a dramatic sprint in front of the city’s iconic Beach Ballroom following a 173-kilometre stage from Stonehaven.

It will be the most northerly finishing point in the history of the race, and race organiser Sweetspot wants as many people as possible to be able to take in the occasion.

Spectators are expected to line the route as it winds its way through Aberdeenshire on some of the area’s most scenic roads.

However, bosses want to create a “race village” in the area around the finish which could host thousands of fans.

Tour subject to Covid rules

Under current Covid-19 rules set out by the Scottish Government, event organisers must apply for permission to have more than 5,000 people at outdoor gatherings.

Although Sweetspot, which previously brought three editions of its successful Tour Series event to the north-east, is yet to submit its formal application to Aberdeen City Council, the authority expects to receive plans for around 10,000 spectators.

The council’s city growth and resources committee has been recommended to grant delegated powers to council officers to approve or reject it to avoid the need to convene a meeting of any council sub-committees.

“Due to the nature of the Covid-19 impact, the changing situation and the frequent changes to legislation in order to protect public health, the council needs to be able to respond quickly to changing circumstances,” council documents read.

“For event organisers, this may mean seeking approval for events the timing of which may not fit conveniently with the council’s committee deadlines.”

Pittodrie welcomes crowds

A precedent has been set for large numbers at sporting events in the city after councillors gave Aberdeen FC permission to have capacity crowds at Pittodrie.

In order to meet the criteria for exemptions to be granted, events must be ticketed or have effective attendance control measures in place.

Organisers must also provide the council with event plans and risk assessments to show they have taken steps to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Race chiefs previously said the arrival of the Tour of Britain in the north-east could benefit the region’s economy by around £2m from a single day through visitors turning out to watch the event and using local businesses.

They also expect a long-term boost to the area’s coffers due to the extensive TV coverage of the race, which directors claimed would amount to a “five-hour advert” for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The event will return to Aberdeen for the first stage of the 2022 edition.