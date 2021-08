ADNOC signs $1billion deals with Wood, Worley, Fluor and more ADNOC has signed $1billion worth of engineering deals with eight companies including Wood, Flour and Worley, as part of its production boost drive.

Lebanon fuel crisis takes its toll Fuel shortages are taking their toll in Lebanon, including on the UK embassy, which is withdrawing some staff.

DOF Subsea extends Angola work DOF Subsea has won a further six-month extension for its Skandi Seven vessel in Africa, the company has reported.