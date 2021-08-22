Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving youths at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park

Police were called to an Aberdeen park today following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of youths.

Photos circulated online showed a crowd of teenagers, many with bikes, in Duthie Park.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday, August 22, officers were called to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance involving a large number of youths.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”