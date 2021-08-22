News / Aberdeen Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving youths at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park By Ellie Milne August 22, 2021, 7:45 pm The crowds gathered at Duthie Park Police were called to an Aberdeen park today following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of youths. Photos circulated online showed a crowd of teenagers, many with bikes, in Duthie Park. A police spokesman said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday, August 22, officers were called to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance involving a large number of youths. “Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police called to one vehicle crash near Methlick Young Afghan refugee who fell to his death from hotel window named by police ‘Terrific guy’ George Forbes, 77, named as victim of Peterhead scaffolding fall Have you seen Nicki Davidson? 13-year-old missing in Aberdeen since Tuesday