Calls for refugees to be housed in Aberdeen following Afghanistan crisis

Aberdeen must “play its part” and welcome refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, a councillor has claimed.

The country’s capital Kabul fell last weekend after the insurgents made huge gains in recent months following the withdrawal of US troops.

Millions of people are thought to have fled or are attempting to leave, leading to fears of a humanitarian crisis, with some British and American soldiers sent to the country.

Harrowing video footage from Kabul’s airport showed Afghans clinging to the side of an American plane sent to evacuate US nationals.

Now a motion will go before today’s full meeting of Aberdeen City Council urging members to approve the resettlement of refugees in the city.

‘Global effort’ to help refugees

It will be brought forward by SNP councillor Michael Hutchison, a former army reservist who served with the United Nations.

“I think everyone has watched with horror and dismay at the images coming from Afghanistan. Many have been prompted to ask what we can do to help,” Mr Hutchison said.

“As people flee from persecution and conflict in Afghanistan, they will need to find new places to live, work, study and grow old.

“It will be a global effort to resettle so many people but I hope we lead by example and we can open our arms to some of those families fleeing unspeakable horrors.”

Track record of support

A total of 29 Syrian families have now been housed in Aberdeen under the Syrian Vulnerable Person Resettlement Scheme, following the outbreak of war in the country which has raged for more than a decade.

Mr Hutchison’s motion will call for a similar scheme for those fleeing Afghanistan, instructing council officials to offer support to the UK and Scottish Government efforts to resettle refugees.

“Our city has a long history of welcoming others,” he said. ”We saw that in recent years with Syrian families who have built new lives in our city and forged new friendships in our communities.

“Aberdeen can and should be ready to play its part in looking after Afghan refugees.”

Mr Hutchison’s motion will go before Aberdeen City Council today where it will be debated by councillors.