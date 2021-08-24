Boxer Lee McAllister plans free post-lockdown party for Aberdeen

Boxing champion Lee McAllister is planning a huge free party to bring a smile back to the community after almost 18 months of Covid misery.

Mr McAllister has announced the event will be held at his Assassin Health and Fitness Village at Balgownie Playing Fields, Bridge of Don on Saturday, September 18.

He hopes the day will include a professional boxing show, live bands, bouncy castles, pony rides and a magician.

Now the 38-year-old is calling for local businesses to help support the free event.

He said: “We want to make it a massive occasion for the community after coming out of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“Over the last 18 months a lot of people have lost their jobs and people are struggling for money on furlough.

“We are in the position now to give something back to people by making this the biggest occasion we possibly can.

“We are already working alongside the council and environmental health to make sure everything goes well.

“I am calling for any local companies to come and help sponsor us for the day.

“We are also looking for first aiders and volunteers to help run it to make sure everything goes to plan.”

A sense of getting back to normality

Mr McAllister, who ran a foodbank from hopes the event offer a return to normality and social interaction after more than a year of lockdown where many have been isolated.

He said: “It has been a horrible time for everyone.

“Children have forgotten how to interact with each other.

“A lot of people are suffering from anxiety and depression and a lot of families are hurting.

“This event will offer a bit of relief and a sense of getting back to normality.

“That is what I want to achieve, to get people back into the way of socialising and going to events.

“This event is about meeting friends, making new friends and enjoying life again rather than being cooped up and worrying about where you can go and not being able to see family members.

“I want everyone to come and enjoy the day and have a smile on their face.”

Mr McAllister first announced plans for the event in May last year but had to wait until lockdown restrictions were lifted to a level where it was safe to run it.

He added: “We need to work together as a team to make sure everything goes smoothly so that people in the community and key workers get the chance to come and enjoy the day.”

During lockdown, Mr McAllister and a team of helpers ran a foodbank from his Assassin Health and Fitness Village gym and fed more than 2,000 families across the north-east.

He also set up a Secret Santa last Christmas to ensure underprivileged children received presents before spreading the cheer among pensioners by building outdoor Santa’s grottos at Fairview, Persley Castle, Jesmond and Laurel care homes.

And last week, he teamed up with former world champion Amir Khan to offer a safe haven to Afghanistan boxers and their families.