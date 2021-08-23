Police appeal for witnesses following assault of a woman in Aberdeen city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault of an 18-year-old woman in Aberdeen city centre last week.

The incident happened just before 1am on Bon Accord Street on Tuesday, August 17.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police are also looking to trace a male pedestrian who was in the area around the time of the incident.

It is believed he may be able to provide them with information to help with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Lesley Clark said: “This man could be an important witness and it is vital we trace him to establish if he has any information which could be of significance.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in or around Bon Accord Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quoting incident number 0124 or contact Crimestoppers to report anonymously.