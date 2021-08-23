Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Police appeal for witnesses following assault of a woman in Aberdeen city centre

By Lauren Taylor
August 23, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 11:50 am
Rugrats nursery tablets theft
Police appeal for witnesses following the assault of an 18-year-old last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault of an 18-year-old woman in Aberdeen city centre last week.

The incident happened just before 1am on Bon Accord Street on Tuesday, August 17.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police are also looking to trace a male pedestrian who was in the area around the time of the incident.

It is believed he may be able to provide them with information to help with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Lesley Clark said: “This man could be an important witness and it is vital we trace him to establish if he has any information which could be of significance.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in or around Bon Accord Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quoting incident number 0124 or contact Crimestoppers to report anonymously.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]