Top Scottish orchestras announce joint Aberdeen concert series

Two top Scottish orchestras will return to Aberdeen’s Music Hall later this year to perform for live audiences in the north-east for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) and Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) concert series will open with a triumphant programme, as the SCO – under principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev – performs Mendelssohn’s symphonic tribute to Scotland, Symphony No3 Scottish.

Award-winning Russian pianist Lukas Geniušas will join SCO for Beethoven’s Emperor Piano Concerto, which is the composer’s last completed piano concerto. Audiences will be able to enjoy both compositions as part of the first concert titled The Emperor on October 2.

On October 3, Scottish conductor Rory Macdonald, the RSNO, and principal clarinet Timothy Orpen will perform Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto. While Sibelius’ Karelia Overture is set to bring the elemental power of epic Scandinavian vistas to Aberdeen, Vaughan Williams’ popular Fifth Symphony will be a rapturous vision of optimism and peace.

Scottish Orchestras to perform three concerts in Aberdeen this year

Finally, as part of the Myths & Legends concert on December 11, Portuguese conductor Joana Carneiro will unveil a magical world of musical fairy tales, myths and legends in two iconic works.

Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite will recount fantastical fables while Mahler will explore German folklore in his larger-than-life Des Knaben Wunderhorn. The SCO will be joined by accomplished singers Ana Quintans and Julien van Mellaerts.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers, said: “After such a long wait it is wonderful to be able to welcome the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra back for these dates at the Music Hall. We can’t wait to have them back in our beautiful auditorium.”

Following the challenges of the last year, Scotland’s orchestras remain committed to delivering the best orchestral music throughout Scotland and highlight the importance of supporting independent venues and cultural institutions.

Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.