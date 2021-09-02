Best cars for the new 71 plate

It seems as though very little time has passed since the ‘21’ number plate was introduced in March, but with September here we now have the introduction of the new 71-plate.

The last six months have been especially busy for new cars, meaning the choice of brand new metal to purchase remains as extensive as ever. And with cars ranging from hot hatches through to new EVs, there’s something for everyone.

So to help you decide, we’ve picked out some of the best new cars out there on the new number plate.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi’s ramping up its range of EVs, and next in its line-up is the Q4 e-tron. It becomes the brand’s most affordable electric car, and the German firm predicts it’ll become one of its biggest sellers in the years to come.

With a range of up to 316 miles, a high-quality interior and the option of a sleeker Sportback model or more conventional SUV version, it’s also one of the best EVs on the market.

BMW iX3

Like Audi, BMW’s broadening its electric range dramatically at the moment, and though a number of new EVs will be launched in the coming months from the Bavarian marque, next up is the iX3 SUV.

It’s been a long time coming, as BMW first unveiled it in July 2020, but with a high-quality, practical interior and electric range of up to 286 miles, it’s proven to be worth the wait.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen’s C3 Aircross has proven a popular addition to the French firm’s range, and just in time for the new 71 plate, it’s been given a new nip and tuck.

Predominantly focused on its bold new front end, the updated C3 Aircross also gets a larger touchscreen and an increased focus on comfort.

Dacia Sandero

If you like getting plenty of bang for your buck, the introduction of Dacia’s new Sandero will no doubt appeal. It continues to be Britain’s most affordable new car, but is also now better to drive, roomier and gets more technology than before.

You can also choose it as a more rugged-looking Stepway version, which gains beefier-looking styling for only a small increase in price.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Though Ford’s Mustang might be best-known for being a V8-powered muscle car, recently that nameplate has been used on the brand’s first EV – the Mustang Mach-E.

With a Tesla-rivalling interior, practical SUV body style and electric range of up to 379 miles (one of the longest of any EV), it’s well worth considering in this increasingly popular class.

MG5 Long Range

Electric vehicles tend to be much more expensive than their petrol or diesel counterparts, so any car that bucks that trend is going to be appealing. MG has seen its sales massively increase since introducing the MG ZS EV, and that’s only continuing with the introduction of the MG5.

Now there’s an updated version of this electric estate that, as the name suggests, has a longer range. It’s now able to go up to 250 miles per charge.

Nissan Qashqai

If you’re looking for a high-riding family car, the Qashqai will be one of the first on your list. It arguably created the crossover segment and has been a huge sales hit for Nissan, still finding its way into the UK best-sellers lists.

The new model brings a much sleeker appearance than before and a more premium interior, along with more impressive equipment, showing that the Qashqai is nudging upmarket.

Porsche 911 GT3

The Porsche 911 is often considered the ultimate sports car, and the GT models are the ultimate versions of the 911. So whenever a new one comes along it’s incredibly exciting, and this year is no different.

The GT3 is optimised for those looking for the ultimate track day tool, and has a sonorous naturally aspirated engine. It also has various components upgraded from Porsche’s dominant motorsport cars.

Toyota Yaris Cross

The Toyota Yaris supermini is one of the best-selling cars in the UK, with its funky looks and hybrid powertrain appealing to buyers. Crossovers are also hugely popular, so it’s no surprise to see Toyota creating a lifted version of the Yaris.

It has a unique look inspired by the regular model, but gets a raised seating position that improves visibility when driving in the city. It also keeps that hybrid powertrain, impressive driver assistance technology and has a high-specification launch edition.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

Volkswagen has put all its weight behind its transition to electric vehicles, and the result is the ID family. First was the ID.3 hatchback and then the ID.4 crossover.

Traditionally, VW has found great success with its GTI performance cars, and the ID.4 will be the first model to get the new electric performance branding GTX. It will have all-wheel-drive and be able to accelerate from 0-60mph in six seconds – that’s as quick as a hot hatch.

And if none of those appeal, here are some other top choices:

BMW 4 Series Convertible

Ferrari Portofino M

Genesis GV80

Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Land Rover Defender V8

Peugeot 508 PSE

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Renault Arkana

Skoda Enyaq

Volkswagen Arteon R