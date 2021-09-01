Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Cash buyers help boost north-east property prices

By Felicity Donohoe
September 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Moray homes such as this 16th century North College House are attracting buyers with an asking price of £1m.
Scotland’s property market is being driven by motivated house-hunters – with almost half of all purchases from cash buyers, according to property consultancy Galbraith.

The demand for homes has led to an average annual price rise of 12.5% with sales increasing 14.6% compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to the firm’s sales data for the first half of 2021, with the most sought-after regions being Moray, Perthshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

The research shows pockets of intense competition for the most attractive properties, fuelled by the demand for more space and a better work-life balance. The easy availability of mortgages and the current very low interest rates have boosted the market further.

Large Scottish homes such as the nine-bedroom Braeriach in Granton-on-Spey are on the market with a guide price of £650,000.

Galbraith has over 4,500 active buyers and, of these, 44.6% are registered as cash buyers who already have funds in place.

Generally, cash-buy offers sit slightly lower than a property could achieve on the open market, but for sellers keen to move – and able to absorb a slight financial loss – it’s often a preferred option. Sales are often completed faster, too – good news for sellers keen to move.

Simon Brown, head of residential agency for Galbraith, said: “The market is characterised by very strong demand in most parts of the country, with intense competition between buyers for the most attractive properties and many homes being sold at a closing date.”

Kevin Maley, head of agency, Strutt & Parker, agrees saying: “The lack of supply has been fuelled by many homeowners who are keen to move, but are reluctant to come to the market until they identify a suitable property.

“The lack of available stock compounds the issue and we are seeing a number of highly competitive closing dates and properties selling well in excess of marketed price.”

Closing date competition

Cash purchases are most common among property businesses looking to snap up flats and smaller properties to add to rental portfolios – and with the rental market looking livelier in the last few months, this kind of cash-buy activity is to be expected.

However, Galbraith cash buyers are often looking at higher-end properties and in fact, for several years Scotland now has bucked the UK trend and attracted cash buyers for properties over costing well over £500,000.

The difference now is that buyers are turning their attention beyond the Edinburgh and south-west region of Scotland, and heading north in their search for luxury properties – and with some stunning properties around, demand is high.

Mr Brown said: “In recent weeks the supply of property coming to the market has been restricted, partly due to the traditional dip in transactions over the summer holiday period. We expect stock to increase again in the autumn.”

Cash buyers who have taken the leap of faith and decided to sell, often find themselves having a bit of an edge over those they may be competing with

However, between then and now, cash buyers are ready and willing to get the ball rolling, free from the need to sell a current property or find a mortgage – a factor that attracts those ready to invest and certain on gaining a decent return for a quick purchase.

Mr Maley said: “The buoyant property market conditions are well documented, and buyers have read the headlines about the huge demand. Most buyers appreciate that in this market, it is all about being in a position to proceed quickly.

“Cash buyers who have taken the leap of faith and decided to sell, often find themselves having a bit of an edge over those they may be competing with.”

Although cash buyers can inject some much-needed life into the market, it does leave some at a disadvantage.

Mr Maley adds: “Unfortunately for many, if you wait to find a property before marketing your own, the chances are the house will have sold by the time you secure an offer.”

Regional trends this quarter

Moray

St Ronans, Forres, Morayshire.

Despite the increase in interest in cash buys, sales here are up by 77% compared with the pre-pandemic level. Popular properties are modern dwellings or recently refurbished, with one recently selling for 31.5% more than the price it achieved five years ago. It means that properties such as St. Ronans in Forres, on the market for o/o £725,000, could potentially fetch prices just shy of £1m.

Aberdeen

Norton House, Aboyne.

Prices are relatively high in the £250,000-£350,000 price band – with large premiums being paid for attractive, mainly detached homes, in a rural location and those with land. Norton House in Aboyne ticks many of the boxes but with a higher price tag.

Edinburgh

Prices in Edinburgh are at a 10-year high due to limited supply despite demand across all price bands.

For the full breakdown of regions go to galbraithgroup.com

