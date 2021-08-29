Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

Shetland tops Mini’s list of road trip beauty spots

By Felicity Donohoe
August 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Shetland has topped Mini's Big Days Out Index of UK road-trip destinations.
With staycations high on everyone’s list, road trips are becoming increasingly adventurous as drivers seek to discover all corners of Scotland.

Mini has put together a list of the best hidden gems the UK has to offer and, not surprisingly, Scotland takes first place for best wild beauty spots to explore.

The island of Uyea in north Mainland, Shetland

Foreign travel restrictions have made holidaying abroad a complex and unpredictable option for many of us. However, with such beauty on our doorsteps, who can blame people for turning to Scotland stunning coastlines, mountains and island for some rest and recreation?

With many of the more obvious spots likely to be jam-packed with crowds in 2021, the team at Mini UK has done its own research to suggest places where there will be fewer tourists to contend with.

Once there you’ll find one of Shetland’s wildest and most challenging walks

Taking the top spot is Uyea, and it’s unlikely you’ll encounter too many people on your travels there. It’s an uninhabited island off the Northmavine peninsula in Shetland, Scotland – and it’s only possible to get on or off at low tide.

Natural arches adorn the rocky coastline, an once there you’ll find one of Shetland’s wildest and most challenging walks along with rock climbs that will appeal to more adventurous types.

Campervanning Scotland: Which option is best for you?

In second place is Llyn Dinas in Wales, a beautiful lake surrounded by mountains in the north of the country. Taking the final spot on the podium is Binevenagh in Northern Ireland, a mountain with a plateau that extends for around six miles, with sheer cliff faces alongside.

Also in Mini’s top ten go-to destinations is Fingal’s Cave, Staffa.

The list of 100 top places was compiled to celebrate the launch of the firm’s Big Days Out Index, an interactive map. To see other Scottish sites such as Dunnottar Castle, Smoo Cave in Sutherland, and Duncansby Stacks in Caithness, go to mini.co.uk and find out what’s near you.

Motorists urged to carry out tyre checks ahead of summer road trips

