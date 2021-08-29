Shetland tops Mini’s list of road trip beauty spots

With staycations high on everyone’s list, road trips are becoming increasingly adventurous as drivers seek to discover all corners of Scotland.

Mini has put together a list of the best hidden gems the UK has to offer and, not surprisingly, Scotland takes first place for best wild beauty spots to explore.

Foreign travel restrictions have made holidaying abroad a complex and unpredictable option for many of us. However, with such beauty on our doorsteps, who can blame people for turning to Scotland stunning coastlines, mountains and island for some rest and recreation?

With many of the more obvious spots likely to be jam-packed with crowds in 2021, the team at Mini UK has done its own research to suggest places where there will be fewer tourists to contend with.

Once there you’ll find one of Shetland’s wildest and most challenging walks

Taking the top spot is Uyea, and it’s unlikely you’ll encounter too many people on your travels there. It’s an uninhabited island off the Northmavine peninsula in Shetland, Scotland – and it’s only possible to get on or off at low tide.

Natural arches adorn the rocky coastline, an once there you’ll find one of Shetland’s wildest and most challenging walks along with rock climbs that will appeal to more adventurous types.

In second place is Llyn Dinas in Wales, a beautiful lake surrounded by mountains in the north of the country. Taking the final spot on the podium is Binevenagh in Northern Ireland, a mountain with a plateau that extends for around six miles, with sheer cliff faces alongside.

Also in Mini’s top ten go-to destinations is Fingal’s Cave, Staffa.

The list of 100 top places was compiled to celebrate the launch of the firm’s Big Days Out Index, an interactive map. To see other Scottish sites such as Dunnottar Castle, Smoo Cave in Sutherland, and Duncansby Stacks in Caithness, go to mini.co.uk and find out what’s near you.