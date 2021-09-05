Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Low income drivers ‘subsidising’ wealthier road users

By Felicity Donohoe
September 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Low income drivers paying "poverty premium" shows new research.
Low income drivers paying "poverty premium" shows new research.

A new report has found that low-income drivers are effectively being charged more than double (212%) per mile to subsidise more wealthy road users.

The research by for insurer By Miles shows that households with an annual income of under £18,125 drive fewer miles, make fewer trips and are priced out of buying more efficient, newer cars. Despite this, vehicle excise duty (road tax) is still charged at flat rates – which means lower income households end up effectively paying for wealthier households to use the roads.

This new analysis clearly demonstrates that low-income households are paying a ‘poverty premium’ to use their cars

Lower income drivers have significantly less impact on UK roads, covering 40% fewer miles and making 17% fewer trips than those in the higher income bracket. When comparing the two groups, this gave an effective car tax rate of 10p per mile for lower income drivers, whilst higher income drivers enjoyed an effective rate of only 3.2p per mile.

When it comes to buying newer, greener vehicles, just one in seven (15%) households in the lowest income group own a car less than three years old, compared to three in 10 (28%) highest-income households.

Fairer approach to road tax needed

Report author Dr Diego Perez Ruiz from Department of Social Statistics at The University of Manchester said: “This new analysis clearly demonstrates that low-income households are paying a ‘poverty premium’ to use their cars.

“Any future reforms to the Vehicle Excise Duty system should pay close attention to this and aim to alleviate the disproportionate burden placed on poorer families.”

By Miles CEO James Blackham said: “We urge the Government to adopt a fairer approach to lower mileage drivers, charging and taxing motorists for the miles they actually drive and rewarding those who drive less.”

Full report at Bymiles.co.uk

City drivers find rural roads “stressful”, says survey

NC500 Ltd rebuffs calls to contribute towards upkeep of roads – insisting their focus is on supporting growth of businesses

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]