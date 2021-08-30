Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Range Rovers top car thieves’ target lists

By Felicity Donohoe
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Land Rovers and Range Rovers a target for thieves.
Motorists are being urged to keep a closer eye on their vehicles as recent data revealed a threefold rise in vehicle thefts by mid -year – with Land Rovers and Range Rovers topping thieves’ target lists.

Analysis of data from stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) experts, Tracker, reveals an increase in vehicle thefts as the UK stepped out of lockdown during the first half of the year. By the end of June, the volume of theft activity had increased by over 32% compared to the end January.

Land Rovers in high demand.

Tracker recovered over £4.2 million-worth of stolen vehicles in total during January to June, of which 4x4s accounted for £2.6 million. Range Rover and Land Rovers accounting for 29% of the total stolen vehicles recovered and the highest value car recovered was a Range Rover Sport worth £94,000.

Clive Wain, head of Police liaison for Tracker, said: “Now that almost all restrictions have formally lifted, all car owners need to be aware of the risk and take steps to protect their vehicles, beyond relying on a factory-fitted alarms.

Keyless vehicle theft on the rise

“Those with keyless entry vehicles also need to safeguard their key fob, for example, keeping them inside a metal container that blocks the key’s signal so it cannot be extended to remotely unlock and start the vehicle.”

Tracker’s latest data reports that 92% of the stolen cars it recovered January to June were taken by tech-savvy thieves compromising the signal from the vehicle’s key fob. Insurers have also revealed that keyless vehicles account for almost half of all reported ‘theft of vehicle’ claims.

Police appeal after Land Rover stolen from an Aberdeenshire farm

