Range Rovers top car thieves’ target lists

Motorists are being urged to keep a closer eye on their vehicles as recent data revealed a threefold rise in vehicle thefts by mid -year – with Land Rovers and Range Rovers topping thieves’ target lists.

Analysis of data from stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) experts, Tracker, reveals an increase in vehicle thefts as the UK stepped out of lockdown during the first half of the year. By the end of June, the volume of theft activity had increased by over 32% compared to the end January.

Tracker recovered over £4.2 million-worth of stolen vehicles in total during January to June, of which 4x4s accounted for £2.6 million. Range Rover and Land Rovers accounting for 29% of the total stolen vehicles recovered and the highest value car recovered was a Range Rover Sport worth £94,000.

Clive Wain, head of Police liaison for Tracker, said: “Now that almost all restrictions have formally lifted, all car owners need to be aware of the risk and take steps to protect their vehicles, beyond relying on a factory-fitted alarms.

Keyless vehicle theft on the rise

“Those with keyless entry vehicles also need to safeguard their key fob, for example, keeping them inside a metal container that blocks the key’s signal so it cannot be extended to remotely unlock and start the vehicle.”

Tracker’s latest data reports that 92% of the stolen cars it recovered January to June were taken by tech-savvy thieves compromising the signal from the vehicle’s key fob. Insurers have also revealed that keyless vehicles account for almost half of all reported ‘theft of vehicle’ claims.