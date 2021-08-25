Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Aberdeen

Police ‘concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Sean Paxton

By Kirstin Tait
August 25, 2021, 6:26 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 12:07 pm
Sean Paxton has been traced after going missing from Aberdeen. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Police are appealing for information after an Aberdeen man went missing.

The force say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Sean Paxton, 51, who was last seen in the Garthdee area of the city at around 4.15 on Tuesday.

He is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with short hair which is receding.

He was last seen wearing a black coloured jacket and jeans.

Police have asked anyone who has information on Mr Paxton’s whereabouts to contact them on their 101 number quoting incident number 2293 of 24/08/2021.

Police have since issued an update to say that Mr Paxton has been found safe and well.

