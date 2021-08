Pictures: Pemex CEO visits fire-ravaged Gulf of Mexico platform The chief executive of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has made a visit to an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico where a fatal explosion and fire broke out over the weekend.

Wood Mackenzie – CCS could have ‘material impact’ on LNG emissions Carbon capture and storage (CCS) could have a “material impact” on the carbon emissions of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, according to analysts.