Queen’s cousin plans supermarket, pub and school for new Aberdeenshire community

Plans are progressing for a new supermarket, pub and school at Aberdeenshire’s newest town, according to the Queen’s cousin.

The Duke of Fife, David Carnegie, told the Press and Journal that it’s an “exciting” time at the Chapelton of Elsick development as the next stage takes shape.

Six years after launching, the development near Newtonhill is now home to 450 families and local retailers including a cupcake shop, barbers and delicatessen.

Now the Duke and his wife Caroline, the Duchess of Fife, are turning their attention to the next phase.

“At the moment there’s quite a lot of excitement and buzz not just about The Boxes retail development at the site but more generally as we’re forming the next stage of the plans for the future,” said the Duke of Fife.

“What’s interesting about that is that the next stage will involve building the first proper neighbourhood centre with 11 commercial properties that are planned for.

“We’re hoping to have a bar/pub as it’s the one thing that the locals are telling us is required.

“We’re planning it; we’ve not had any serious discussions with operators or anything yet.”

On-site supermarket

A site will also be created for a supermarket.

“Our plan for that site is that maybe we’ll move The Boxes retail units up there as we hope that they will grow and become the occupants of the new neighbourhood centre.”

The Duke and Duchess of Fife, who are both directors at Elsick Development Company, are also accelerating plans to build a school at the site.

“Just beyond that neighbourhood centre is the first school site,” said the Duke.

“We have a requirement to provide a site for a school at the 489th house so we’ve obviously got to plan for that and we need to build the road and the infrastructure to make that site serviceable.

“There are early-stage discussions going on with the education department about provision of a school.”

Timescales

When asked about the timescales involved, the Duke said: “The answer of course is always, as soon as possible.”

Planning permission has been granted for just over 4,000 homes with a further 4,000 properties in the pipeline.

But due to delays associated with the pandemic and the ever-changing property market conditions, the Duke is unsure when the development will finally be completed.

“I’m not sure I’ll still be alive, put it like that,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to tell as unfortunately the housing market has been slow ever since we started, so we haven’t gone at the pace we hoped we’d go at.

“I always thought it would be a 40-year project, probably 50 now I suspect.”

Prince Charles

Two family members who have taken an interest in the new community have been the Queen and Prince Charles.

“Myself and Prince Charles have discussed it,” said the Duke.

“He’s very keen to see better development so he’s very supportive of these sorts of projects as he just thinks we can do better.

“And you know, by creating successful communities we’ll be building them in a far more sustainable way – we won’t be knocking them down in 30 years time to rebuild them.”

Asked if the Queen is supportive, the Duke replied: “We’ve certainly kept her informed about it.

“She’s interested.”

