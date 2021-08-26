Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen’s cousin plans supermarket, pub and school for new Aberdeenshire community

By Rosemary Lowne
August 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Duchess and Duke of Fife say it's an exciting time at the Chapelton development.
Plans are progressing for a new supermarket, pub and school at Aberdeenshire’s newest town, according to the Queen’s cousin.

The Duke of Fife, David Carnegie, told the Press and Journal that it’s an “exciting” time at the Chapelton of Elsick development as the next stage takes shape.

Six years after launching, the development near Newtonhill is now home to 450 families and local retailers including a cupcake shop, barbers and delicatessen.

Now the Duke and his wife Caroline, the Duchess of Fife, are turning their attention to the next phase.

The Duke of Fife, David Carnegie, pictured at Chapelton, near Newtonhill.

“At the moment there’s quite a lot of excitement and buzz not just about The Boxes retail development at the site but more generally as we’re forming the next stage of the plans for the future,” said the Duke of Fife.

“What’s interesting about that is that the next stage will involve building the first proper neighbourhood centre with 11 commercial properties that are planned for.

“We’re hoping to have a bar/pub as it’s the one thing that the locals are telling us is required.

“We’re planning it; we’ve not had any serious discussions with operators or anything yet.”

On-site supermarket

A site will also be created for a supermarket.

“Our plan for that site is that maybe we’ll move The Boxes retail units up there as we hope that they will grow and become the occupants of the new neighbourhood centre.”

The Duke and Duchess of Fife, who are both directors at Elsick Development Company, are also accelerating plans to build a school at the site.

Community spirit: The Duke of Fife says Chapelton is so much more than just a housing development.

“Just beyond that neighbourhood centre is the first school site,” said the Duke.

“We have a requirement to provide a site for a school at the 489th house so we’ve obviously got to plan for that and we need to build the road and the infrastructure to make that site serviceable.

“There are early-stage discussions going on with the education department about provision of a school.”

Timescales

When asked about the timescales involved, the Duke said: “The answer of course is always, as soon as possible.”

Planning permission has been granted for just over 4,000 homes with a further 4,000 properties in the pipeline.

But due to delays associated with the pandemic and the ever-changing property market conditions, the Duke is unsure when the development will finally be completed.

Six years on and the Duchess and Duke of Fife are delighted to see that Chapelton is now a thriving community.

“I’m not sure I’ll still be alive, put it like that,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to tell as unfortunately the housing market has been slow ever since we started, so we haven’t gone at the pace we hoped we’d go at.

“I always thought it would be a 40-year project, probably 50 now I suspect.”

Prince Charles

Two family members who have taken an interest in the new community have been the Queen and Prince Charles.

“Myself and Prince Charles have discussed it,” said the Duke.

“He’s very keen to see better development so he’s very supportive of these sorts of projects as he just thinks we can do better.

“And you know, by creating successful communities we’ll be building them in a far more sustainable way – we won’t be knocking them down in 30 years time to rebuild them.”

Asked if the Queen is supportive, the Duke replied: “We’ve certainly kept her informed about it.

“She’s interested.”

To find out more about Chapelton, go to the website.

