Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

North-east motorcyclists called to Muster at the Museum

By Felicity Donohoe
August 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Motorcycle enthusiasts gather at Grampian Transport Museum.
North-east motorcyclists have been called to fire up their engines and make their way to the Grampian Transport Museum arena next Sunday for Muster at the Museum.

Due to Covid, Muster at the Museum will be a scaled down event marking the annual Grampian Motorcycle Convention, which has been held since 1983 and has attracted upwards of 8000 enthusiasts. This year’s Muster will allow the same like-minded motorcyclists to come together again and share their enthusiasm for the marvellous machines, ancient and modern.

Attending the event will be Police Scotland to provide road safety advice, and Scotland’s oldest motorbike dealers, Aberdeen’s Shirlaws Motorcycles.

Grampian Transport Museum curator Mike Ward said: “It will be a friendly get-together with motorcycle enthusiasts, but a lot of the interest will be in the visitors’ bikes as well, which end up becoming part of the event.

“It’ll be an exciting day and, if all goes well, it will be the biggest gathering of motorcyclist in the north-east for a couple of years now.”

Muster at the Museum will run on Sunday, September 5, 10am to 5pm, with refreshments available and Covid measures in place.

Participating motorcyclists will be given access to the Muster for £5 per motorcycle and tickets must be booked in advance at seetickets.com

Muster tickets do not include entry to the museum. For details go to gtm.org.uk or call 01975 562292.

