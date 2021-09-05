Hybrid heaven as Bentley and Macallan join brand forces

Bentley has delivered a new Bentayga Hybrid, complete with bespoke Mulliner details, to The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland – the first of two permanent Bentleys to take up residence on the Estate.

The new bespoke Bentayga Hybrid delivers clean luxury mobility to the estate and will be charged using 100 per cent Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) certified renewable energy from a single Scottish wind farm.

It follows the announcement last month of a long-term brand partnership between Bentley Motors and The Macallan. The new hybrid is the first of two permanent estate cars for The Macallan, and will be joined by a matching Flying Spur Hybrid.

Bentley Mulliner has added details themed by The Macallan to the car, including unique stitching, personalised inlays to wood veneer, and bespoke treadplates and LED welcome lamps.

The car has been specified to seamlessly blend with the colours of The Macallan

Estate itself, home to a wide and varied natural ecosystem.

Exterior paintwork is in Bentley’s rich dark metallic green known as Viridian, complemented by the Blackline Specification which applies a gloss black treatment to all exterior brightware.

The car rides on 22” Mulliner driving specification black painted and bright machined wheels.

The interior follows the same concept with Porpoise and Cumbrian Green hides

offset with stunning Liquid Amber veneer – a nod to the hues of The Macallan whiskies.

The new electrified SUV will be used on-site for exclusive estate experiences, and VIP transfers – all in silent, sustainable luxury. It will be charged on-site by newly installed charging points using 100 per cent REGO certified renewable electricity, sourced entirely from Wardlaw Wood Wind Farm.

The commitment from Bentley to provide hybrids on the Estate reflects the ethos of the partnership, with commitment to sustainable transformation.