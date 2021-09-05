Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
Aberdeen

Hybrid heaven as Bentley and Macallan join brand forces

By Felicity Donohoe
September 5, 2021, 6:00 am
A match made in heaven as Bentley and Macallan join brand forces.

Bentley has delivered a new Bentayga Hybrid, complete with bespoke Mulliner details, to The Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland – the first of two permanent Bentleys to take up residence on the Estate.

The new bespoke Bentayga Hybrid delivers clean luxury mobility to the estate and will be charged using 100 per cent Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) certified renewable energy from a single Scottish wind farm.

The Macallan Bentley Bentayga.

It follows the announcement last month of a long-term brand partnership between Bentley Motors and The Macallan. The new hybrid is the first of two permanent estate cars for The Macallan, and will be joined by a matching Flying Spur Hybrid.

Bentley Mulliner has added details themed by The Macallan to the car, including unique stitching, personalised inlays to wood veneer, and bespoke treadplates and LED welcome lamps.

The Bentayga comes with bespoke treadplates and LED welcome lamps.

The car has been specified to seamlessly blend with the colours of The Macallan
Estate itself, home to a wide and varied natural ecosystem.

Exterior paintwork is in Bentley’s rich dark metallic green known as Viridian, complemented by the Blackline Specification which applies a gloss black treatment to all exterior brightware.

The car rides on 22” Mulliner driving specification black painted and bright machined wheels.

The interior follows the same concept with Porpoise and Cumbrian Green hides
offset with stunning Liquid Amber veneer – a nod to the hues of The Macallan whiskies.

The new electrified SUV will be used on-site for exclusive estate experiences, and VIP transfers – all in silent, sustainable luxury. It will be charged on-site by newly installed charging points using 100 per cent REGO certified renewable electricity, sourced entirely from Wardlaw Wood Wind Farm.

The commitment from Bentley to provide hybrids on the Estate reflects the ethos of the partnership, with commitment to sustainable transformation.

