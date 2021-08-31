Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen family home with community spirit on the market for £610k

By Rosemary Lowne
August 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
A home with heart: Pamela Forgie will be sad to leave her beautiful home in Gladstone Place. But she is happy in the knowledge that it will provide joy to another family.

Brimming with love, happy memories and a real sense of neighbourly community spirit, home is certainly where the heart is at 50 Gladstone Place in Aberdeen.

With the perfect blend of modern and period features, three floors of bright and spacious accommodation and a safe and friendly location, this charming property is the ideal place for families to lay down roots.

For 29 “happy” years, it has been where Pamela Forgie and her family have made memories to last a lifetime.

Love at first sight: Pamela instantly fell in love with Gladstone Place.

As her children have flown the nest, Pamela, who recently retired as the director of an Aberdeen business development consultancy, has put her wonderful home on the market as she looks to downsize.

Period features

Pamela says it was love at first sight when she saw the home, which dates back to 1904.

“I was first attracted to the style, size and era of the house as well as the features such as the high ceilings, cornicing, bright bay windows and the room layout,” said Pamela.

“I just love my house and the location. It has been a very happy family home.”

Inside, the home is brimming with character with deep skirtings, panelled doors and traditional fireplaces.

Relax in style in the beautiful lounge.

Setting the tone is the entrance vestibule with original Victorian flooring which leads to a reception hall and cloakroom.

Bay window lounge

And whether it’s catching up with the children after school or snuggling up on the sofa with a glass of wine, the beautiful lounge – with period features and a gas fire – is the ideal place to unwind.

Meanwhile, grab the popcorn and head through to the family room/sitting room for a fun-filled family movie night.

Movie nights can be enjoyed in the sitting room.

Over the years, Pamela and her family have enjoyed lots of memorable parties

“There’s too many to mention,” said Pamela.

“The house lends itself to family, friends and children get-togethers.

“The immediate and extended family all love a Christmas at Gladstone Place.

“And for many years the neighbours took turns to host street parties in our houses and there has been talk of re-establishing those when life is fully back to normal.”

Five-star dining can be enjoyed at Gladstone Place.

Conservatory

To relax, head through to the conservatory where a door leads out to the garden.

From here, there is a dining room and the superb modern dining kitchen.

Escape everyday stresses in the peaceful conservatory.

Even the most reluctant of cooks are sure to be inspired by the bright and stylish fitted kitchen with breakfast bar.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a four-piece en suite shower room, period features and triple wardrobes.

A good night’s sleep is also guaranteed in the second bedroom with views over the back garden and an attractive vanity basin recessed area.

All the right ingredients: The kitchen is the perfect place to rustle up family meals.

Home office

The third bedroom is currently used as a home office.

On the mezzanine floor there is a fourth bedroom and a family bathroom with stand-alone cast iron roll-top bath.

A further staircase leads to the second–floor landing where there is a cupboard with access to the floored eaves.

On the second floor there are two further rooms which could be used as bedrooms or as a games room, sitting room or workroom.

Sweet dreams: Wake up after a refreshing night’s sleep in one of the home’s beautiful bedrooms.

Attractive garden

Outside, there is an attractive back garden with paved patio, garage and a gate to the back lane.

The grass is greener at Gladstone Place: Pamela Forgie loves spending time in her beautiful garden.

At the front of the property, there is a pretty garden.

Asked what she thinks will most appeal to buyers, Pamela said: “The location and the nice wide tree-lined street.

“The house retains its original features and, with numerous rooms, lends itself to flexible living.

“This is ideal for families adapting their use, as needed, over the years.”

Alfresco dining can be enjoyed in the pretty garden.

Parking

Parking-wise, there are meters on Gladstone Place with zoned areas for residents only and permits are available from the council.

Pamela believes the property is ideal for families.

“The property would suit a family of any size and children of all ages,” said Pamela.

“Just as we formed a community in the street and my children played with the others, there is starting to be a new generation of young families, who may want to do the same.

“Also as the children grow, the location is ideal for accessing activities in the city.”

Fabulous family home: Pamela says Gladstone Place is a wonderful place to bring up a family.

To book a viewing

50 Gladstone Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £610,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589700 or go to the website.

