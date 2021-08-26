One Wedding and a Title: Proud Aberdeen dad watches daughter’s US nuptials after bowls triumph

For a proud Aberdeen dad and a keen bowler, it was a good day.

The 58-year-old had been trying to take the singles crown at Abergeldie Bowling Club for years. He had come close in the past, but this year the stars aligned and it happened.

Oh, and after the crunch match he watched his daughter walk down the aisle.

Mr Bremner, from Mannofield in Aberdeen, spent an emotional Tuesday night winning the title and watching the nuptials.

With wife Jackie at his side, the couple were joined by friends at the bowling club – some of whom didn’t even know the bride – to watch Aimee marry Dylan Cisarik by livestream.

Mr Bremner said: “It was a pretty spectacular night – we had a great time.

“We’re both extremely proud of Aimee.

“Winning the singles title was good, but the wedding takes top billing.”

A title and a wedding in less than an hour

Mr Bremner made his way down to the club on Tuesday evening for the final.

After a hard-fought head-to-head with Alan Chalmers, the company director came out victorious with a final score of 21-15.

The match finished at about 7.45pm – leaving just half an hour for everyone to get settled down before the wedding.

Mrs Bremner, 62, explained: “Dylan’s dad Patrick was a surprise guest at the wedding and he arranged the live stream, so we had had a practice run earlier to check it would all work.”

And, at 8.15pm BST – 3.15pm in Pennsylvania – the proud Aberdeen dad and mum and their bowling club friends opened some Champagne to watch Greensburg Courthouse on a laptop screen.

Mrs Bremner said: “We knew there was no opportunity to go, so we had reconciled ourselves with that.

“So when Patrick offered to stream it, we thought that was magnificent.”

Other family, including Aimee’s brother Thomas, were able to watch from their homes.

Introducing Dylan and Aimee

The couple who became accidental stars of Abergeldie Bowling Club have been together for six years after meeting in Prague.

Dylan, 32, is originally from Colorado, and the couple moved to Pennsylvania three months ago.

After their special day, there was no time for a honeymoon.

Instead, they will by now be pretty much back to work in their new jobs running a guest house.

Missing the big day in person

There has been so much uncertainty over Covid and travel, that Aimee and Dylan decided they just had to go ahead with a small ceremony.

Mrs Bremner said they would have loved to have been there, but Covid just made it impossible to see when that could happen.

But the livestream was a very good substitute.

She added: “It was lovely – we both felt like we were there, we could see and hear all their words and little gestures.”