Controversial Peterhead schools merger backed as ‘voice of community’ is outvoted

The merger of two Peterhead schools looks set to continue despite concerns from parents.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee discussed the merger of Dales Park and Meethill Schools today.

Ambitious plans for a new Peterhead Community Campus would see the two schools merged and relocated to the Kinmundy site.

A new Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School are also set to be located on the campus site.

Appeal to back bold plans

Director of Education and Children’s Services, Laurence Findlay, told the committee that the campus project was a “once in a generation opportunity” for Peterhead.

He noted that concerns had been raised about road safety with parents voicing their worries that children living in the Meethill area would have to cross the busy Meethill Road to get to the new campus.

Other participants felt that the campus site was located too far for children to walk to while some commented that the two schools should remain and be upgraded instead.

Councillor Rosemary Bruce called on her fellow committee members to continue with the merger plan.

She said: “With proposals of this sort it is very unlikely to achieve unanimity from one side or another and there are bound to be concerns from parents and children.

“But overall there is support for this merger to progress and bring educational benefits for the pupils.”

Plea for parents’ voices to be heard

However councillor Alison Evison argued for Meethill to be removed from the merger.

She said that responses from parents showed a “clear majority” were against Meethill being part of the new campus and that there was a “strong feeling” that the school was still fit for purpose.

She added: “Recent experience during the last couple of years of Covid has shown us the overwhelming importance of community and the voice of community is what is dominating the response from Meethill.

“I think we have to listen to that and withdraw the school from the proposals for the campus.”

The matter went to a ballot that resulted in councillors voting nine to three in favour of the merger plans continuing.

A final decision will be made later this year.