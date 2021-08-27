Aberdeen charity overwhelmed by support after social media appeal

An Aberdeen charity have been overwhelmed by the community response and support after appealing for donations on social media.

On Wednesday AberNecessities posted on social media appealing for donations saying that their shelves were empty.

💔 PLEASE HELP 💔It’s been a wee while since we have felt broken here at HQ. Our shelves our empty and the… Posted by AberNecessities on Wednesday, 25 August 2021

The charity offers lifeline support to disadvantaged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. They experienced an immediate and sustained surge in applications throughout the pandemic.

Founder Danielle Flecher-Horn explained that funding received throughout the pandemic had stopped despite the need for support continuing to grow.

She said: “The devastating effects of Covid led to a massive 900% increase in applications from those in need across our city and shire, and a further 175% increase in applications from those fleeing situations of domestic abuse.

“As need for support continues to rise our stock sadly dwindles very rapidly which, in cases of emergency, is a very real and scary issue for us and the families we support.”

The team at AberNecessities have been overwhelmed by the response to their plea for help.

Since posting their appeal they have received over 1,000 donations of both pre-loved and new items, as well as over £9,000 on their JustGiving page.

Mrs Flecher-Horn said: “The response and support we have received from the community, local business and corporate partners has been quite unbelievable and truly overwhelming.

“The generosity in this city is second to none and I am so proud of everyone involved.

“Thank you to all involved in supporting our efforts as we work to fulfil our mission of providing families with the basic essentials that no child should go without.”