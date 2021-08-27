Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Bridge of Don

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a car near the Shielhill junction.

Police were called just before 4pm to a crash between a car and a motorbike on the B997 Parkhill to Bridge of Don road.

The ambulance were also in attendance and the motorcyclist has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed while the emergency services attended the accident, however, a police spokesman has confirmed it was reopened shortly before 5.30pm.