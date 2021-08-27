Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Two men arrested following ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeen city centre

By Lauren Taylor
August 27, 2021, 8:00 pm
Two male youths arrested following a disturbance on Back Wynd.
Two male youths arrested following a disturbance on Back Wynd.

Two young men have been arrested after police were called to a “disturbance” in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were made aware of a disturbance in the Back Wynd area shortly after 6pm on Friday.

Two police vans and one police car were seen on Schoolhill while officers attended the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the Back Wynd area of Aberdeen around 6.05pm.

“Two male youths have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal