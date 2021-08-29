Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Man arrested and charged after early-morning ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen pub

By Craig Munro
August 29, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 3:45 pm
The Bobbin pub on King Street. Picture by Darrell Benn
The Bobbin pub on King Street. Picture by Darrell Benn

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a “disturbance” at a pub in Aberdeen this morning.

The incident took place at The Bobbin on King Street near Aberdeen University, at around 12.05am.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a disturbance at a premises on King Street in Aberdeen around 12.05am on Sunday, 29 August, 2021. Officers attended and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 30 August.”

