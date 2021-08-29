Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Jordan Carr

By Denny Andonova
August 29, 2021, 6:14 pm
Jordan Carr has been missing from Aberdeen since Thursday.
The family of an Aberdeen man, who has been missing for nearly four days, is growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Jordan Carr was last seen on Balnagask Circle on Thursday, August 26, at around 3.55pm.

Officers are now appealing for information to trace the 27-year-old after he was reported missing on Saturday, August 28, when the family hadn’t heard from him.

Mr Carr, who is known to the city’s Torry, Seaton and Tillydrone areas, has been described as white, around 5ft 11inch tall and of average build with short auburn hair.

Sergeant Stuart Hache said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard from Jordan since Thursday to get in touch with us.

“His family are growing increasingly concerned for him. He is known to the Torry, Seaton and Tillydrone areas.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr Carr is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3019 of Saturday, August 28.

