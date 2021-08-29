Family growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Jordan Carr

The family of an Aberdeen man, who has been missing for nearly four days, is growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Jordan Carr was last seen on Balnagask Circle on Thursday, August 26, at around 3.55pm.

Officers are now appealing for information to trace the 27-year-old after he was reported missing on Saturday, August 28, when the family hadn’t heard from him.

Mr Carr, who is known to the city’s Torry, Seaton and Tillydrone areas, has been described as white, around 5ft 11inch tall and of average build with short auburn hair.

Sergeant Stuart Hache said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard from Jordan since Thursday to get in touch with us.

“His family are growing increasingly concerned for him. He is known to the Torry, Seaton and Tillydrone areas.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr Carr is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3019 of Saturday, August 28.