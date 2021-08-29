Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

Section of A96 to remain closed on Monday with motorists warned to expect ‘significant delays’

By Joe Cawthorn
August 29, 2021, 7:21 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 9:36 pm
Traffic backing up on the A96/Auchmill Road on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr
A section of a busy Aberdeen carriageway is set to remain closed for a third day following a gas leak.

The westbound carriageway of the A96 Auchmill Road close to Haudagain roundabout was initially closed on Saturday after the leak, with queues of up to half an hour reported.

It remained closed all day on Sunday, with traffic flow an issue in the area.

And it has now emerged the road will remain closed on Monday, August 30, with drivers told to expect “significant delays” in the area.

Writing on Twitter, Aberdeen Travel said: “The road will remain CLOSED westbound tomorrow Monday 30th of August from Haudagain Roundabout.

“Expect significant delays”.

More delays at notorious bottleneck

Extensive works are already underway at the notorious bottleneck, where a relief road is being created to ease the pain.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are already in place as the work continues, leading to short delays for those approaching the roundabout.

Queues of up half an hour quickly built up on Saturday as gas engineers were dispatched and motorists were urged to take care.

Buses were diverted due to the incident, with the 10 and 35 services by Stagecoach unable to serve Auchmill Road to Bucksburn.

First reported that the 17, 17A, X27 services will divert via Muggiemoss Road to the roundabout during the closure.

Works to repair the leak continued on Sunday, with the road closure causing further delays as traffic approaching the A96 westbound from the Haudagain was forced to take an alternative route.

 

