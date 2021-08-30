‘Don’t go anywhere near the Haudagain’: Flooded gas network causes traffic misery while 600 homes left without supply

Engineers are working to clear a flooded gas network causing chaos at a notorious Aberdeen bottleneck.

The westbound section of Auchmill Road, near the Haudagain roundabout, has been shut since the leak was discovered on Saturday.

It remains closed, with traffic being diverted through Mugiemoss – and motorists urged to stay clear of the area.

Flooding in the gas network at Great Northern Road has caused the problem, and engineers have pumped out more than 110,000 litres of water already.

However, more than 600 properties in Manor Drive, Manor Avenue, Manor Walk, Logie Place and Logie Terrace have been left without a gas supply.

SGN is providing portable cookers and heaters for those impacted.

An update is expected at about 7pm.

Flooded gas network

Extra engineers from across Scotland have been drafted in to continue pumping out the water with specialist equipment and to ensure all properties have gas available.

In the meantime, motorists are being diverted onto Mugiemoss Road and out onto the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, where they can then rejoin the A96 at Bucksburn.

The eastbound carriageway of Auchmill Road remains open.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman has been sharing updates on the situation via Facebook.

She is also urging commuters to avoid the Haudagain area and has said the road closures are likely to remain in place for “a couple of days”.

She wrote: “Closing Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road and directing folk through Mugiemoss is always going to be a recipe for disaster. At this point all I can advise is don’t go anywhere near the Haudagain from any direction.”

Restrictions due to improvements to the Haudagain Junction have caused a number of traffic flow issues over the past few months with work expected to continue until winter.

Roadworks on the A96, from the Great Northern Road roundabout to the A947 Old Meldrum Road, to the A90 are also planned from 7.30pm on Friday. Works will continue overnight until 6am on Saturday morning.

Public transport diversions

A number of city centre bus services, including those which travel to the airport, have been impacted by the road closure.

First Bus announced that its 17, 17A and X27 services will divert via Mugiemoss Road to the roundabout next to McDonalds.

The X27 will then continue as normal to the airport, while the 17 and 17A will use Old Inverurie Road and Keppleshill Road as a detour.

Stagecoach Bluebird shared via Twitter that its services 10, 10B, 35, 37, 220 and 727 are also being diverted to Mugiemoss Road, They added that passengers should expect delays of up to 35 minutes.