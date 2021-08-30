Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Former academic jailed for having knives and scissors at Aberdeen harbour

By David McPhee
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Brian Nicklin has been jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with possession of scissors at Aberdeen harbour.
Brian Nicklin has been jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with possession of scissors at Aberdeen harbour.

A former academic who was caught with knives and scissors in his pocket outside Aberdeen harbour told police they were for “trimming his cigarettes”.

Brian Nicklin, 72, caught the attention of police when they heard him playing his harmonica while camping overnight outside the Northlink ferry port on June 9 this year.

A search showed he was in possession of a lock knife, a Stanley knife and a pair of scissors.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Nicklin had travelled to Aberdeen in order to get the ferry to Lerwick, where he planned to go on a wild camping trip.

However, his odd behaviour caught the attention of the police, who searched and arrested him.

Accused has several previous convictions for same crime

Nicklin admitted one charge of being in possession of a pair of scissors in a public place and another of having a lock knife in his possession.

A Stanley knife was also found within his belongings.

He has 20 previous convictions – five of which are for being in a public place in possession of sharp objects.

Brian Nicklin.

Sharp objects were for ‘trimming’ accused’s cigarettes

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court: “A pair of scissors were recovered from the inside pocket of his jacket and a lock knife was recovered from his trouser pocket.

“The accused provided no reasonable excuse for having these items in his possession.

“He advised the officers that he had the scissors for trimming his cigarettes.”

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie told the court how Nicklin was highly educated with three university degrees and had worked internationally as a linguist and teacher.

She said Nicklin’s previous convictions for having sharp objects in public had all been related to alcohol – but said he had been sober for three years.

Ms Pirie added: “He had no intention whatsoever to use these items for anything other than utility purposes.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan sentenced Nicklin, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to a year in prison backdated to June 10 this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]