‘Very big rats’ attracted to mounds of rubbish reportedly left behind by Travellers at old AECC site

Oil heads for biggest monthly loss this year before OPEC+ meets Oil in New York is headed for the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.

Sasol kicks off maintenance drive at Secunda Sasol has begun its statutory maintenance at Secunda, which involves a major shutdown and a challenge for the company’s COVID measures.

Greenpeace takes UK Government, BP and Ithaca to court over North Sea oilfield Greenpeace is launching a court challenge against the UK Government, Ithaca Energy and BP over permits for a North Sea oilfield.