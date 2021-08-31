Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Cycling superstars on the starting line for 2021 Tour of Britain

By Ross Hempseed
August 31, 2021, 9:13 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 11:24 am
Post Thumbnail

The full list for this year’s Tour of Britain has been revealed, and spectators are in for a treat.

British sporting heroes, Tokyo 2020 medallists, world champions and former stage and jersey winners will be on the starting line in Cornwall on September 5, ready to complete the tour in the north-east on September 12.

The final leg will take the 18 teams from Stonehaven to Aberdeen, and the route is expected to be lined with spectators cheering them on.

Fan favourites Mark Cavendish, who has won the most stages in modern Tour of Britain history, and reigning UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe will head up the  Deceuninck – Quick-Step team.

But there will also be the chance to see Tokyo 2020 medallists Wout van Aert, Ethan Hayter and Rohan Dennis whiz by, along with five national road-race champions.

A total of 20 nationalities will also also be represented at the event, which was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Mark Cavendish is one of the famous faces that will take on this year’s Tour of Britain. He has won the most stages of the modern Tour of Britain in history.

What are the competitors saying?

Cavendish said: “It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain.

“It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people who have supported me throughout.”

French teammate Alaphilippe said: “I am really looking forward to racing the Tour of Britain, which will be my last in the rainbow jersey, that I have been so proud to wear for the last 12 months.

“I had a successful race in Britain the last time I was there in 2018, and I know it will be a hard-fought race this time.”

The race will push riders to the limit as the navigate some of the most ambitious UK cycling roads with the winner being crowned at the end of the event in Aberdeen.

Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett said: “The fact that we were unable to run the Tour of Britain in 2020 was enough to raise the excitement level going into this year’s event. Yet, combined with the truly spectacular and challenging route we’ve designed, the quality of this year’s start list makes me believe that we’re about to witness one of the most exciting editions of the modern race to date.”

The stages

    • Stage 1 – Sunday September 5 – Penzance to Bodmin
    • Stage 2- Monday, September 6 – Sherford to Exeter
    • Stage 3 – Tuesday, September 7 – Carmarthenshire team time trial
    • Stage 4 – Wednesday, September 8 – Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno
    • Stage 5 – Thursday, September 9 – Alderley Park to Warrington
    • Stage 6 – Friday, September 10 – Carlisle to Gateshead
    • Stage 7 – Saturday, September 11 – Hawick to Edinburgh
    • Stage 8 – Sunday, September 12 – Stonehaven to Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]