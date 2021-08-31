Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Flooded gas network likely to cause Haudagain delays for rest of week

By Ellie Milne
August 31, 2021, 9:38 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 11:23 am
Traffic was building up on Muggiemoss Road on Monday
Work to repair a flooded gas network in Aberdeen could continue for the rest of the week – with motorists being warned of delays at the Haudagain.

A section of Auchmill Road remains closed for motorists travelling westbound from the Haudagain roundabout while engineers work to remove water from a gas network.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Mugiemoss Road which is resulting in delays of up to half an hour.

A number of Stagecoach and First Bus services are also being diverted to this route so passengers are advised to plan ahead.

SGN engineers returned to Great Northern Road this morning to continue pumping water out of the flooded network having now removed more than 125,000 litres.

In an update last night, SGN shared that its engineers are working with the local authorities to identify where the water is entering the network.

All customers who have been affected by the gas supply issues have now been contacted by SGN who are offering cookers and heaters to those in need.

Gas is now available to a small number of properties in Great Northern Road but the majority are still going without.

SGN will share another update at 2pm, but cannot yet say when the work will be completed.

Delays across the city

Adding to the misery for motorists, North Anderson Drive is closed northbound this week while resurfacing work is completed between the Queens Road and Kings Gate roundabouts.

Resurfacing works on the Beach Esplanade is also continuing, and is due to be opened later today – two days later than scheduled.

Aberdeen City Council has also confirmed that the removal of the Spaces for Peoples works in the Rosemount area will be finished today, earlier than anticipated.

This means Rosemount Place is now fully open again for the first time this year.

First Bus has announced that diversions in the area that had been put in place until September 12 have been removed early so Rosemount Place is now being fully served.

