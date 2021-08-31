‘Bringing back community spirit’: Locals asked for their views on future of Seaton totem pole

Residents in the Seaton area of Aberdeen are being encouraged to share their views on the future of a popular city landmark.

Following a recent inspection, it was discovered that the Seaton totem pole was rotten so it had to be taken down for safety reasons.

Local community group, Fresh Community Wellness, are now asking those who live in the area to share their ideas for what should be done with it next.

The group offers safe space activities in Aberdeen and are aiming to encourage more people to get out and about.

Group founder and operations coordinator, Sam Raion, explained that updating the totem pole area is just the beginning of a bigger plan to rejuvenate all outdoor spaces in Seaton.

He said: “There are some amazing little corners in Seaton, if they were tided up and kept that way we could bring some positivity back into the community, especially after a year of isolation. That’s the goal.

“We thought regenerating the totem pole corner pocket would be a good place to start. Unfortunately, the council did their safety checks and found that the pole was completely rotten.”

‘It needs to be for everyone’

“It’s such a well-loved landmark, not just for the Seaton and Linksfield area, but for the whole of Aberdeen.

“Now it’s time to get the local residents involved to share their ideas and thoughts on what they would like to see there.

“We’d love to hear ideas from the school, the church, the Sikh temple and the sheltered housing, as well as any local designers and sculptors. It needs to be for everyone, that is the key point.

“The pole can’t go back up, but there is the option to turn it into seating or something else. The plaque will stay up and some photos, so it will always be a part of the community.

“We started our outdoor outreach activities with the intention of being fully inclusive, so it is important to us that everyone can have a say every step of the way.”

Community spirit

The Seaton totem pole was originally constructed in 2006 as part of a public art project with residents spending a week designing and carving. It was then restored in 2016 amid concerns it was falling into despair.

Mr Raion added: “That was 2006 and this is 2021, so what do people want to see now? We’d love to see something that reflects positivity, hope and a fresh start.

“There is so much potential for Seaton and it’s at a point where it needs involvement from everyone. We’re trying to bring some of that community spirit back.”

The corner pockets are located throughout Seaton, with the totem pole currently located at the back corner pocket, and the community group has permission from the council to maintain them.

Fresh Community Wellness envision benches, picnic tables and a fresh water point being added so families and individuals can go outside and socialise in a safe space. They have already started planning for bulb planting in the autumn so there will be flowers blooming to brighten up the spaces by the spring.

He continued: “When people see the flowers they have planted and the tables they have helped to build, they’ll want to make sure the area is looked after.

“Getting out and about in the green spaces will be great for physical and mental health, and a great way for improving dependency recovery. Getting involved is also a good way for people to integrate back into society after social isolation. Everyone is welcome.”

Bringing the area back to life

As part of their community outreach activities, the group decided to sign up for the Keep Scotland Beautiful neighborhood initiative so they could get some extra support with their plans.

Katie O’Donnell, communities manager with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “For a number of years we have supported and celebrated the efforts of community groups in the Seaton area, including Friends of Seaton Park, as volunteers strive to protect and enhance their neighbourhood and treasured park.

“This year we also welcomed Fresh Community Wellness to our It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative. They, along with others and Aberdeen City Council, have worked tirelessly to ensure the neighbourhood is a beautiful space for everyone.

“We are inspired daily by the energy which members of the community have for improving the area with new ideas, and by bringing back to life older features such as the popular totem pole.”

Aberdeen City Council and local councillors are also encouraging people to share their thoughts on the next chapter for the totem pole and surrounding areas.

Local councillor Ross Grant, said: “I was disappointed to hear that the much loved totem pole had to be cut down as a result of the poor condition at the base of the pole.

“This decision was taken by officers in the interests of health and safety but what is crucial now is that we work with the community to preserve the pole and secure its future in a way that the community would like.

“Views from the local community are being sought.”

Share your views

Fresh Community Wellness are currently hosting sessions where people can come together and take part in outdoor activities, including gardening and litter picking.

Regular outdoor consultation sessions will begin from next month with the first planned for 5pm on Friday, September 10.

Local residents and volunteers are invited to attended and have their say. The group also has plans to issue flyers and an online survey so everyone in the community has an opportunity to share their views.

Anyone who wishes to share an idea can contact the group by email at infor@freshcommunitywellness.com or @freshcommunitywellness on social media.