News / Aberdeen Babcock completes £10m sale of Aberdeen-headquartered helicopter business to CHC By Allister Thomas September 1, 2021, 8:56 am An H175 helicopter at Babcock's hangar in Dyce, Aberdeen Babcock International has announced the completion of the sale of its oil and gas aviation business to CHC Helicopters. The deal, for £10million, covers the Aberdeen-headquartered business, which also operates in Denmark and Australia. Babcock said the divestment is part of a targeted disposal programme which aims to generate proceeds of at least £400million.