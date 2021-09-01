Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen vegan cafe announces temporary closure

By Ellie Milne
September 1, 2021, 10:22 am
Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street
A popular vegan cafe in Aberdeen has announced it will temporarily close following “a wee bit of disaster”.

Despite a broken gas supply, Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street had hoped to continue serving a limited menu in its garden space, but then “fate intervened” with a possible positive Covid case.

The cafe will not open on Wednesday but staff hope to be back in business as soon as possible.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the team said: “Well well well, wee bit of disaster has struck this week. Sorry to say we still have no gas to our kitchen so we’re unable to bake, fry, sautée, boil, simmer or stew.

“We were hoping for a quick fix yesterday morning but it will be a few days while we wait for a replacement part for our gas system in the kitchen.

“Today we were going to open up our garden again serving a bigger selection of sandwiches, coffees, cakes, smoothies, milkshakes and salads.

“However, fate has intervened again and we have someone waiting for a PCR test to come back which we suspect will be positive.

“The situation is fairly low risk, with the person only being in the cafe very briefly on Monday, but until we receive advice from track and trace, we have decided to close.”

Aberdeen’s first vegan cafe hopes to re-open its garden area by Thursday offering a menu of “some old stone cold favourites”.

Anyone who had a table booked will be contacted to rearrange.

They wrote: “Apologies to everyone who booked a table with us and anyone hoping to drop in to enjoy the garden. We’ll be in touch with those of you who booked and try and get you booked in another time. Hold tight for more info.”

