Tesco in Aberdeen has teamed up with leading UK charities to encourage more people to get the flu jab this flu season.

The British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK are all part of the “Helping you to live healthier” partnership which is aiming to get people to protect themselves, their families and the NHS.

The Tesco Pharmacy at Aberdeen Tesco Extra in Danestone will be offering appointments for the NHS flu jab starting this month to help reduce pressure on local GP surgeries.

It will be free to all who are eligible for a flu jab through the NHS and will cost £9 for those who are not.

An online booking system has been set up so as many customers as possible can access the vaccination at a time that suits them.

The high-street pharmacies have longer opening hours than many GP surgeries so it is easier to find an appointment in the evenings or at the weekend.

‘Playing your part’

Adrian Price, superintendent pharmacist at Tesco, said: “We want to make getting your vaccination as easy as doing the weekly shop.

“We’re doing all we can to make it as convenient as possible for people to get their flu jab to protect themselves and their families. This is the most important flu jab ever for those at risk.”

Maureen Talbot, a senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, is a representative for the “Helping you to lie longer” partnership.

She said: “People with conditions including heart disease, diabetes and many cancers are at increased risk of severe illness if they get the flu. This year, the presence of Covid adds to that risk, so it’s even more important that people get vaccinated.

“We’d encourage everyone with a qualifying health condition to take up a free flu jab. Getting the jab will ensure you’re protecting yourself as well as playing your part in helping to ease pressure on the NHS at an extremely busy time.”

Protecting yourself and others

Data obtained by Tesco showed that there were around 6,600 excess deaths from heart and circulatory disease during the winter of 2019/2020 – with flu likely to be a contributing factor.

Those with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, are at a higher risk of dying from the flu. Getting the flu vaccine cuts the risk of a heart attack by 27% and reduces the risk of dying by 25%.

According to research, which was carried out over a seven-year period, the flu jab can be associated with a 50% reduction in mortality during flu season for people with type two diabetes.