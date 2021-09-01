News / Aberdeen Workers flown off Forties Delta platform after Covid outbreak By Hamish Penman September 1, 2021, 5:59 pm Apache North Sea's Forties Delta platform A handful of people have been flown off a North Sea platform after cases of Covid-19 were found on board. Apache confirmed that four crew members have left its Forties Delta installation after testing positive for the virus. The Houston-headquartered oil and gas company said the individuals were flown home using a “specialist helicopter service”. Read the full story over on Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Workers evacuated from Piper Bravo oil platform after Covid outbreak Risk of Covid plummets 21 days after first vaccine dose, analysis suggests Almost 70 workers removed from North Sea accommodation vessel after Covid outbreak Flights to Mariner platform suspended after helicopter gets stuck on deck