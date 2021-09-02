Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen Art Gallery named one of Scotland’s best buildings at top awards

By Jamie Hall
September 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 1:52 pm
Aberdeen Art Gallery has been named one of Scotland's buildings of the year.
The decade-long redevelopment of Aberdeen’s iconic art gallery has seen it named one of Scotland’s “buildings of the year”.

A complete overhaul of the much-loved building was carried out, including new exhibition and education spaces and a dramatic rooftop extension.

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has now picked out the gallery as one of the country’s best buildings at its national awards.

Gallery is ‘spectacular triumph’

Hailing it a “spectacular triumph”, the organisation’s judging panel described the new-look building, which was designed by Hoskins Architects for Aberdeen City Council, as “one of the very best in the country”.

The gallery will compete for the crown of best building in Scotland.

It will now be entered, along with the 13 other nominees, into the longlist to be named the overall best building in Scotland.

The shortlist will be announced later this month, while the winner will be revealed in November.

The art gallery is open once more following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Tribute to city community

RIAS president Christina Gaiger said: “I am delighted to see Aberdeen Art Gallery winning a RIAS award.

“It is a terrific building and a great example of how architecture can make a real difference to places and people’s lives.

“My congratulations to Hoskins Architects, their client Aberdeen City Council, and the local community in Aberdeen who played such an important role in helping this fantastic building take shape.

It reopened in 2019.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of our built environment to individuals and communities, and the RIAS awards are a moment to pause and celebrate the incredible difference that architects are making across the country.

“This year’s RIAS awards demonstrate the critical role architecture can play–whether that is delivering better homes and public services, addressing climate change, celebrating our shared culture and heritage, or simply giving moments of real delight.

“There is a real breadth in this year’s clutch of RIAS awards, demonstrating the versatility of the profession, and each of them is a very worthy winner.”

