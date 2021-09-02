Join the Aberdeen 5K which is ‘more about a good chat than recording a PB’

Run Talk Run are encouraging new faces to join them for their weekly 5K in Aberdeen.

Meeting at 6.15pm every Tuesday outside the Beach Leisure Centre, the running group is aimed at individuals of all abilities to run and chat “free from judgement or competition”.

And now that Covid restrictions have eased, the group are keen to see more attendees, insisting: “It’s more about having a good chat than recording a new PB.”

Run Talk Run group leader Andy Graham said: “There is no pressure to go at a certain speed as this is a group for all abilities and we only go as fast as the slowest runner.”

It means anyone can attend and get themselves out in the fresh air and talking to others – a combination which Mr Graham says is valuable for mental health.

He added: “The group isn’t run by therapists or running coaches – it’s just a chance for like-minded people to meet up.

“And the chat can be absolutely anything, no one has to share anything they aren’t comfortable with – if you just want to talk about last night’s telly or what you’re going to have for dinner after the run, that is absolutely fine.

“But if anyone does want to share their worries or vent about the stress of their day, there will always be someone willing to listen.”

Run Talk Run Aberdeen meets at the front door of the Beach Leisure Centre, on Tuesdays at 6.15pm, ready to run at 6.30pm.

The activity is free but organisers ask those interested in taking part to sign up by downloading the MyCrew app and registering.