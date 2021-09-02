Marischal College lit up pink to remember six-year-old who died at an Aberdeen after-school club

Marischal College has been lit up in pink this evening to remember a six-year-old girl who died at an Aberdeen after-school club.

Kacey Seivwright, 6, was attending the group on Monday, August 23 when she took ill.

Although the cause of her death has not yet been made clear, friends of the Tullos Primary School pupil’s family have launched a fundraiser “to ensure all local kids clubs and schools have access to their own defibrillators”.

The GoFundMe page has already surpassed it’s target, raising £22,522.

Kacey’s shock passing left the community reeling, with tributes flooding in across the local community.

Family business Yilmaz Snack Bar opened their doors on Saturday donating all profits to Kacey’s family.

In a Facebook post, the business wrote: “Kacey and her family hold a special place in the hearts of the Torry community and we want to do everything we can to help, as she will be saving so many lives with this equipment.

“I hope you can all get behind this and raise as much as we can for this family and this special girls memory.

“Shine bright beautiful girl.”

Cove-based Grampian Girls Football Club, which is attended by Kacey’s older sister Kelsey, also paid tribute, holding a minute’s silence before their game on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the team wrote that Kacey “was her sister’s number one fan and could be seen most weekends cheering on her sister and the team”.

A range of teams in the north-east went on to pay tribute to the football-loving little girl, including Kincorth AFC who also held a minutes silence.

The amateur football club wrote that they were “devastated” by the news.

You can still donate to the fundraising GoFundMe page HERE.