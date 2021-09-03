North and north-east residents left without internet due to Sky outage

Sky customers across the north and north-east have been left without internet due to a broadband outage.

Residents affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands took to social media on Friday morning to share their complaints.

The problem appears to be widespread across the UK with more than a thousand people reporting the outage to Sky.

ℹ NEW: Aberdeen and Inverness We are aware of issues impacting Sky Broadband and Talk customers. We are investigating the issue and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing Check your MySky app for updates or service status here:https://t.co/mh4Ipg3Yst — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) September 3, 2021

According to the website Downdetector, almost 2,000 people have reported issues with their internet connection in the past 24 hours.

Sky shared last night that “intermittent issues” with its broadband had been resolved in South East England, Leicester and Wales, but the problems have returned today north of the border.

They shared via social media that they are currently “investigating” the issues.