Fraserburgh lighthouse proving a beacon for visitors to resurgent town centre

A brightly coloured lighthouse is acting as a beacon to lure visitors to the rejuvenated centre of Fraserburgh.

Dozens of model lighthouses are brightening up communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The Light The North trail is raising money for the Clan cancer charity, primarily.

But it is also encouraging people to explore the region as they tick off as many of the 50 sculptures as they can.

They have been created by different artists, each with an individual theme.

Now more than a third of the way into the 10-week project, Fraserburgh traders say they are enjoying a welcome boost.

It comes at a time when the Broch’s fortunes are on the up – with many new businesses opening up in the last 18 months.

Fraserburgh lighthouse could have ‘lasting impact’

Ainsley Dyga, who runs the R&S Dyga newsagents, has had many customers visit while staying in local hotels to visit sculptures all over the north-east.

She said: “It’s definitely bringing people and money into the town.

“Some are staying for a couple of days, biding at a hotel and seeing a few in the area.

“It’s nice for people to see other places they might not have visited while ticking off a few lighthouses in the area.

“Hopefully it will have a lasting impact too.

“If people see what this area of this coastline has to offer when visiting to complete the trail, they could be tempted to come back more often.”

Sea monsters and mermaids feature on eye-catching artwork

Ainsley recently hosted a talk with the artist behind the Saltoun Square sculpture, Katie Barratt.

The Inverurie resident told the structure’s sponsors about her work on the bright blue piece entitled A Guiding Light.

It has been designed to illustrate Clan’s work and depicts sea monsters, mermaids, ships and shipwrecks, birds, fish, anchors and land.

Katie plans to come back to the Broch to help judge a children’s art competition at the end of the month.

Fraserburgh boasts a second Clan sculpture – named Illuminations, Shore and Sea – at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

The town’s participation in the trail comes at a time when its fortunes are on the up.

Several independent traders have taken on empty units in the centre, as local leaders aim to give the town a new image as a go-to shopping destination.

