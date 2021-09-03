Cairngorms ‘Minecraft’ initiative among north finalists for the Nature of Scotland Awards

North and north-east initiatives have been announced as finalists for this year’s Nature of Scotland Awards.

RSPB Scotland has shared its shortlist for the 10th anniversary awards, which celebrate the country’s nature champions.

The celebration recognise individuals and organisations that are working to make a difference in their local communities, businesses and schools to support the country’s wildlife and special places.

A total of 52 initiatives from across Scotland have been shortlisted across nine categories.

Inspiring young people

Organisations from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are represented in categories such as health and wellbeing, nature and climate action and innovation.

Among the finalists is the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA), which is nominated for its Cairncraft Youth Engagement Project which involved the national park being re-created within the world of Minecraft.

Dan Harris, planning manager at the CNPA, spent three months using data from Ordnance Survey and Forest and Land Scotland to re-create the area to encourage more engagement with young people.

The Minecraft map is available to download and play with on a computer with players being “dropped” into the national park to create a community that represents the sort of place they would like to live in.

The blank canvas means members of the Youth Action Team and school pupils are given free reign to make their own planning decisions which is an important factor in fighting climate change.

Other local finalists include the Nairn Dunbar Golf Club, the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative and Newtonhill School.

Aberdeen City Council has been recognised in the Nature and Climate Action category for its Woodlands, Wetlands and Wildflowers initiative, while the Highland Council’s Coigach & Assynt Living Landscape Partnership Scheme has also made it a finalist.

Put in your vote

To mark the 10th anniversary of the awards, the public is invited to vote for the commemorative Nature Champions of the Decade accolade.

A selection of winners from the past 10 years are all in the running for the special award.

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “The last 18 months have reignited many people’s love for nature, highlighting its importance to all aspects of our lives – be it our health, the economy, or wellbeing.

“This is reflected in the exceptionally high standard of entries for our 10th anniversary Nature of Scotland Awards.

“We’ve seen outstanding examples from community work and local dog walkers to businesses and schools making a fundamental change to their practices, for the benefit of our environment.

“Our judges will not have an easy job whittling this down to just nine winners, and in order to find our 10th I would urge everyone to vote for their Nature Champions of the Decade.

“Huge thanks to everyone who applied and congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted.”

Celebrating the finalists

The awards are being co-sponsored by NatureScot who are also nominated in the Coast and Waters category alongside partners Fauna and Flora International and the William Grant Foundation.

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of NatureScot, said: “The applications for the Nature of Scotland Awards have been inspiring, showing we all benefit from nature, and everyone can help to create a nature-rich future in Scotland.

“We’re proud to support the awards, and we are particularly excited this year to be sponsoring the new Nature Champions of the Decade category.

“Good luck to all of the shortlisted finalists, we look forward to celebrating the many dedicated people and projects leading the way to protect and enhance our biodiversity.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on November 17 held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.