Living the high life: Family swap country home for city-centre penthouse

If popular TV property shows are anything to go by, many families dream of an “Escape to The Country”.

But for Susan MacFadyen, husband John and their two daughters it was the total opposite and now they couldn’t be happier after their escape to the town.

The family recently packed up their life in rural Aberdeenshire and moved into a penthouse apartment at Barratt Homes’ luxury Westburn Gardens in Aberdeen.

They say their new home’s proximity to their workplaces and 15-minute walk to the city centre means that day-to-day life runs much more smoothly.

The family’s move from Garlogie in Westhill to a city-centre location tied into their next stage of life, and was primarily to allow nine-year-old Erin and Isla, 13, more independence as they grew up.

It’s the first time they have lived in a new-build home, having grown up in a traditional cottage.

The move has proved a huge hit for the entire family, with each of them enjoying life in their new location.

Susan said: “We’re really settling in to this stage of our lives. Covid made us re-evaluate our situation and we realised that moving into town would better suit our changing needs.”

While house-hunting, the MacFadyens knew as soon as they saw the Westburn Gardens penthouse they’d found the place for them, despite never actually viewing it in person.

While Susan would have liked to have her daughters explore their new home prior to moving in, thanks to the video and information provided by Barratt, she was convinced to take the leap and go for it.

Since moving in, Susan has spent time styling the home for a contemporary, modern feel.

The penthouse’s open-plan living room and kitchen was a particular draw for Susan, who said she can spend time with her family while enjoying the “ace” panoramic views over the skyline of old Aberdeen, the coast and Westburn and Victoria Parks, both of which are on their doorstep.

“Our eldest daughter is enjoying the independence and is thriving. Our other daughter loves being so close to the park and taking her scooter around it,” she said.

“There’s something for the whole family here, and we’re all thriving in our new home.”

